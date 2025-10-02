20250929English##########Content################[Faith]New Religion Group: Confucianism Religions (The group includes one a bit serious Confucianism and two meme Confucianisms. All three of them also belong to the Eastern Religion Group.)[Faith]New Tenet: Confucianism Under God (Based on the history of the last days of the Ming Dynasty of China, when the emperor converted to Christianity.)[Wiki]Updated the faith page.[The Siege of Dana]The story continues. (There is a battle. If you win, you can improve your relationship with Charaton)[Wiki]Updated related mission pages.[Alchemy]Ice Berries can now be used for alchemy.[Wiki]Updated the alchemy page.[Shopping]More generic food ingredient merchants now sell Ice Berries. (But, the price is much higher than those sold near their origin.)简体中文##########Content################【信仰】新宗教组：儒学宗教组 （该宗教组包含一个正统儒学信仰和两个玩梗的儒学信仰。这三个同时也全部属于东方宗教组。）【信仰】新信条：孔耶同源 （基于明末永历帝受洗加入基督教的历史。）【维基】更新了信仰页面。【达那围城战】剧情继续。（包含一场战斗，如果你打赢了，会增加和查拉顿的关系度。）【维基】更新了相关的任务页面。【炼金】冰莓现在可以用于炼金。【维基】更新了炼金页面。【购物】更多常见的随机食材商人现在会贩卖冰莓。（但是，因为远离原产地，所以售价会更高。）20250930English##########Content################[The Dolovian Camp] New Location: East of the Dolovian Camp[East of the Dolovian Camp]Added fauna and flora.[East of the Dolovian Camp]Added Butterfly support. (It's considered a generic Jiru Island outdoor location.)[The Siege of Dana]Duin will appear East of the Dolovian Camp after the meeting in the War Chief's Tent. But his content is still being worked on.[Wiki]Updated the location page.[Firearm]New Gun Module: Meow Mewo Silencer (Technically, it's not a silencer. It emits a louder meow sound to cover up the gunshot.)[Shopping]The following merchants now sell Meow Mewo Silencer: the Weapon Merchant in the Bazaar, the cat in the Dragon's Treasure, the Republician Gunsmith in Queensmouth, and Dr. Kyoruy's assistant.[Wiki]Updated the Gun Modification page.#######System##################[Firearm]Weapon modules can now overwrite a firearm's shooting sound.简体中文##########Content################【多洛维营地】新地点：多洛维营地东侧【多洛维营地东侧】加入了动物和植物【多洛维营地东侧】加入了蝴蝶之翼支持。（该区域被视为一个吉鲁岛的通用室外区域。）【达那围城战】杜因会在大酋长的帐篷的会议后出现在多洛维营地东侧。和他有关的内容还在施工中。【维基】更新了地点页面。【枪械】新枪械部件：喵喵消声器（好吧，这东西根本不是个消声器。只是会发出更响的喵喵声来盖过枪声。）【购物】以下商人会贩卖喵喵消声器：巴扎的武器商人，龍之宝库的猫猫，王后镇的共和党枪械师，以及恐龙博士的助手。【维基】更新了枪械改造页面。#######System##################【枪械】武器模块现在可以覆盖一把枪械的开枪音效。20251001English##########Content################[The Dolovian Camp] The camp now has a place where the Dolovian keep their wolves.[The Dolovian Camp] Added a new NPC that functions like the Caretakers, but he is not part of the Caretakers. He can also tell you how the Dolovian acquired some of the Caretaker technologies.[Hottle]Added two more random merchant slots on the map. Each time you enter this town, there shall now be six different types of random merchants. (Previously, it was four.)[Furniture]New Furniture: Flag of Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund just acquired EA. Hopefully, this will make many once great game franchises become less woke.)[Shopping] Various vendors who sell flags now also sell the Flag of Saudi Arabia.简体中文##########Content################【多洛维营地】营地现在有了一个多洛维人喂养他们的狼的地方。【多洛维营地】加入了一个新的NPC拥有类似看护者的功能，但是不属于看护者。他可以告诉你多洛维人为何掌握了一些看护者的科技。【霍特尔】增加了两个随机商人刷新地点。现在，你每次进入这个小镇会有6个不同种类的随机商人。（此前是4个。）【家具】新家具：沙特阿拉伯国旗（沙特公共投资基金刚刚收购了EA。希望能让一些曾经伟大的游戏可以不再那么Woke.）【购物】各种贩卖旗帜的商人现在也会贩卖沙特阿拉伯国旗。20251002English##########Content################[Character Customization]Added one more playable male appearance.[Queensmouth]The two chests near the "Door" now have a very clear description that they are trapped in a time loop. You can guess who did this to them.[The Siege of Dana]If you fail Charaton's test, your relationship with him will be slightly reduced.[The Siege of Dana]Charaton now has high resistance to various control effects.简体中文##########Content################【角色自定义】增加了一个新的男性外观。【王后镇】门径附近的两个箱子现在有了明确的说明显示它们被困在一个时间循环中。你基本可以猜出这是谁干的。【达那围城战】如果你未能通过查拉顿的测试，你和他的关系会降低。【达那围城战】查拉顿现在对于各种控制效果有较高的抵抗。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场