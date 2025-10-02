 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20226101 Edited 2 October 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added new short-range weapon module: Plasma Scatter.
- Fixed a bug that prevented modules from being moved in the Module Builder.
- Minor bug fixes and changes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3136381
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136382
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136384
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link