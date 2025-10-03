 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20226091 Edited 3 October 2025 – 11:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Fixes

  • Fixed many Multiplayer desyncs.
  • Loading saves now no longer has a chance to crash the game.
  • The game no longer gets stuck on Quest 19 “Skyhall” after a player chooses an Ice tile to become a Dark crystal.
  • Fixed an occurrence of getting stuck when trying to loot through a summon using “Eternal Torment”.
  • Fixed an occurrence of getting stuck when a Deathwalker kills a target with “When your time comes”.
  • Game no longer gets stuck after performing undo, after executing the top action of Deathwalker’s “Lingering Rot”.
  • The game no longer crashes when trying to grant movement to summons.
  • The game no longer gets stuck when Snowflake performs the end of turn ability of the card “Gathering Storm”.

Minor Fixes

  • Chaos beams now correctly have the right prop displayed.
  • Fixed wrong enhancement slots on many of the character cards.
  • The time token tooltip is now always displayed correctly.
  • Removed a placeholder text from Snowflake’s persistent bonus “Cold Therapy”.
  • Added names for caravan wagons cards.
  • Fixed a visual issue making all character cards look like they are level 3.
  • Fixed missing icons of items when looted.
  • Fixed placeholder text in the description of summons.
  • Fixed “Chilling impact” damage targeting.
  • Covered a tile in “Road to Frosthaven” that looked passable but wasn’t.
  • Normal enemies who shift forms no longer change their form when the player clicks to restart the round.
  • Fixed the loot table for Quest 114 “Work Freeze”.
  • Updated the icon for spent items.
  • Icy terrain now has the right picture when inspected.
  • Updated the Quest info window to display when a Boss is present.
  • Terrain highlight (Shortcut TAB) is now set to toggle on/off.
  • The label for monster cards in the general info screen now correctly says “cards”.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2347081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link