Major Fixes
- Fixed many Multiplayer desyncs.
- Loading saves now no longer has a chance to crash the game.
- The game no longer gets stuck on Quest 19 “Skyhall” after a player chooses an Ice tile to become a Dark crystal.
- Fixed an occurrence of getting stuck when trying to loot through a summon using “Eternal Torment”.
- Fixed an occurrence of getting stuck when a Deathwalker kills a target with “When your time comes”.
- Game no longer gets stuck after performing undo, after executing the top action of Deathwalker’s “Lingering Rot”.
- The game no longer crashes when trying to grant movement to summons.
- The game no longer gets stuck when Snowflake performs the end of turn ability of the card “Gathering Storm”.
Minor Fixes
- Chaos beams now correctly have the right prop displayed.
- Fixed wrong enhancement slots on many of the character cards.
- The time token tooltip is now always displayed correctly.
- Removed a placeholder text from Snowflake’s persistent bonus “Cold Therapy”.
- Added names for caravan wagons cards.
- Fixed a visual issue making all character cards look like they are level 3.
- Fixed missing icons of items when looted.
- Fixed placeholder text in the description of summons.
- Fixed “Chilling impact” damage targeting.
- Covered a tile in “Road to Frosthaven” that looked passable but wasn’t.
- Normal enemies who shift forms no longer change their form when the player clicks to restart the round.
- Fixed the loot table for Quest 114 “Work Freeze”.
- Updated the icon for spent items.
- Icy terrain now has the right picture when inspected.
- Updated the Quest info window to display when a Boss is present.
- Terrain highlight (Shortcut TAB) is now set to toggle on/off.
- The label for monster cards in the general info screen now correctly says “cards”.
