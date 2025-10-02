We’re continuing to smooth out rough edges and respond to your feedback as you explore the Arctic. Patch 1.0.10 brings a mix of traversal fixes, UI improvements, polish across art and performance, and a handful of rare bug fixes.

As always, thanks for sending in your reports! They're a big help in tracking down the stranger edge cases. Here's what's new:

Traversal

Various traversal/collider fixes and polish throughout the level design.

Increased reach range when rock climbing to prevent feeling stuck.

Prevented climbing onto robot arms (no more accidental joyrides).

Prevented vaulting over a railing into the chasm.

Prevented trapping yourself inside the plane with large branches.

Fixed traversal issues in Episode 2 where you could fall off ledges and not recover.

Fixed a rare soft lock after performing a traversal.

Fixed some collider clipping in the tunnel.

Gameplay/Interactions

Fixed Alfie sometimes getting caught on objects or holding branches indefinitely.

Fixed Alfie sometimes saying you were going the wrong direction when you weren’t.

Minor tweaks to Alfie’s behavior in specific situations.

Improvements to some scene triggers to feel more intuitive.

Fixed edge case logic issues in Episode 5.

Adjusted difficulty in breathing/meditation sequences, especially after repeated failures.

UI/Controls

Fixed “Put Down” text sometimes getting stuck on screen.

Added “Put Down” under the reticle when placing objects for clarity.

Added missing UI icons when assigning mouse side buttons.

Fixed collection alert occasionally getting stuck.

Fixed spectrum analyzer not showing when loading into a specific scene from a save file.

Fixed rare case where breathing exercises UI could get stuck.

Various minor translation fixes.

Visuals

Added graphics setting to toggle anti-aliasing.

Fixed a few shadow clipping issues.

Fixed NESE tower not being visible from certain cairn vistas.

Various art polish and minor visual fixes.

Audio

Fixed rare audio spam issue at the start of a specific Episode 4 event.

Fixed music/sound overlap in edge cases.

Made Alfie easier to understand under high stress.

Stability/Polish

Various minor performance improvements to reduce micro stutters.

Minor polish passes throughout.

We’re so grateful for all the support as you continue to play and share your thoughts with us and with your friends! Every review and report helps us make Arctic Awakening better.