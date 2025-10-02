- Workshop levels can have preview images.
- Update/upload prompt no longer incorrectly displays for Workshop levels.
- Workshop menu functionality now plays SFX.
- Arcade results screen now includes set name.
v1.3.1
Update notes via Steam Community
