2 October 2025 Build 20225997 Edited 2 October 2025 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Workshop levels can have preview images.
  • Update/upload prompt no longer incorrectly displays for Workshop levels.
  • Workshop menu functionality now plays SFX.
  • Arcade results screen now includes set name.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3459421
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3459422
  • Loading history…
