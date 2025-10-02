Hello again everyone!

Over the past few months, we’ve been hard at work making Care even better by adding polish, improving quality of life, and tackling some of the more frustrating parts of the game.

Among other things we have added:

Temporary Autosaves: The game now automatically saves your progress at adjustable intervals and right before quitting, so you can pick up right where you left off.

Better Reading Experience: Dialogue is now way more fluid with a handy fast forward and skip button.

Reduced Frustration in Later Stages: We worked on ways to make the game less frustrating especially in regards to some of the puzzles and areas of the later parts of the game. In addition we've added and changed some of the dialogues.

Lots of Bug Fixes

Furthermore, we have spent a lot of time making community translations possible through an online platform, and we are currently testing it internally. This will help us move beyond the current “experimental” language versions and bring fully polished translations to everyone, hopefully soon.

Thank you once again for all your love, feedback, and support, it truly helps us stay motivated!

Enjoy the new improvements and, as always…

Take Care 💗

René & Nikolai