Big improvements and key fixes
Added New Game + (Harder enemies & chip values increased)
Fixed VOIP and progression issues when playing in cross-play (Between Quest and Steam)
Improved laser targeting (damage and accuracy) on Trident Titan Boss
Improved player damage detection when behind fog walls
Added content to the screens in the Clouds Edge bar
Fixed an issue where some enemies could get stuck
Notable fixes and improvements
Fixed weapons disappearing when entering fog walls
Improved player height calibration
Added difficulty info to options panel
Fixed target counter in City Shootout Target Race
Adjusted cosmetic chip costs to balance around New Game + and currency collection increases
Fixed issues found when joining a game during the final Titan battle
Improved Blink weapon balancing and lock-on accuracy
Many smaller fixes and minor improvements
