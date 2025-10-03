 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20225841 Edited 3 October 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Big improvements and key fixes

  • Added New Game + (Harder enemies & chip values increased)

  • Fixed VOIP and progression issues when playing in cross-play (Between Quest and Steam)

  • Improved laser targeting (damage and accuracy) on Trident Titan Boss

  • Improved player damage detection when behind fog walls

  • Added content to the screens in the Clouds Edge bar

  • Fixed an issue where some enemies could get stuck

Notable fixes and improvements

  • Fixed weapons disappearing when entering fog walls

  • Improved player height calibration

  • Added difficulty info to options panel

  • Fixed target counter in City Shootout Target Race

  • Adjusted cosmetic chip costs to balance around New Game + and currency collection increases

  • Fixed issues found when joining a game during the final Titan battle

  • Improved Blink weapon balancing and lock-on accuracy

Many smaller fixes and minor improvements

