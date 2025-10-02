 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20225829 Edited 2 October 2025 – 16:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,

Quick fixes for Tuesday's patch and some slow fixes for older issues + some improvements to flameouts I've been eager to do.

Fixes

  • Fixed AI gunners not firing if they couldn't see the lowest point of their target vehicle.
  • Gave the King Tiger depression again.
  • Fixed crew roles still being performed with the crew member knocked out.
  • Fixed crew members not disappearing when knocked out.
  • Fixed potential instability caused by deleting certain parts.
  • Fixed turret drives not being weighed down by parts attached directly to the turret ring.
  • Fixed a cause of designs not loading.
  • Fixed cannons becoming unselectable in the interior overlay.
  • Fixed auto-flip sometimes not working.
  • Added regional prices for the missing USD LATAM and MENA regions.
  • Stability improvements.


Polish

  • Added more fire to turret flameout explosions.
  • Hatches on blown-off turrets no longer spew flames.
  • Blown-off turrets now have their turret basket and internals vaporized (they're no longer visible).
  • Turret rings now emit smoke and fire after a turret flameout explosion.
  • Decreased the amount of time for flameout pressure to build up enough to blow the hatches.
  • The moved mass is now displayed when editing turret drives and laying drives.




- Hamish

Changed depots in experimental branch

Windows 64-bitEnglish Sprocket Content Depot 1674171
