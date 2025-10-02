Quick fixes for Tuesday's patch and some slow fixes for older issues + some improvements to flameouts I've been eager to do.
Fixes
- Fixed AI gunners not firing if they couldn't see the lowest point of their target vehicle.
- Gave the King Tiger depression again.
- Fixed crew roles still being performed with the crew member knocked out.
- Fixed crew members not disappearing when knocked out.
- Fixed potential instability caused by deleting certain parts.
- Fixed turret drives not being weighed down by parts attached directly to the turret ring.
- Fixed a cause of designs not loading.
- Fixed cannons becoming unselectable in the interior overlay.
- Fixed auto-flip sometimes not working.
- Added regional prices for the missing USD LATAM and MENA regions.
- Stability improvements.
Polish
- Added more fire to turret flameout explosions.
- Hatches on blown-off turrets no longer spew flames.
- Blown-off turrets now have their turret basket and internals vaporized (they're no longer visible).
- Turret rings now emit smoke and fire after a turret flameout explosion.
- Decreased the amount of time for flameout pressure to build up enough to blow the hatches.
- The moved mass is now displayed when editing turret drives and laying drives.
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch