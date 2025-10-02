Another update, this time tackling issues with saves getting corrupted (usually in case of power loss), zooming out after a hard prestige, gems limit, Warriors' crit damage, Hexgaze ability duration, and a lot of bugfixes.

Update v. 1.0.5

- Secure data saving and loading to prevent corrupted saves

- Keep a backup of the last save, plus create an additional backup every hour

- Game now checks for a backup before creating a new save file

- Always zoom out to the highest seen boss, even after a hard prestige

- Increase max gems that can be collected in Alchemist and Marketplace to 500 each (from 100)

- Change Alchemist gem offers to always be random (instead of the first few offers being determined beforehand)

- Add a tooltip after a hard prestige informing that items are still there

- Make the first Warrior move closer to the boss

- Reduce the volume and max pitch of the coins sound effect

- Update achievements progress only if the new value is higher than the previous one

- Hexgaze ability duration: 20s -> 10s

- Fixed the Warriors' base crit damage being 0. Now it is 150% as it should be (which means they are stronger now)

- Fixed detailed DPS displaying negative values after reaching massive numbers

- Fixed a few typos

- Fixed Ice Whip description: 2 -> 3 stacks (it was always applying 3)

- Fixed an issue with freeze stacks getting applied over their limit

- Rigged Dice description: Shiny -> Special Toad

We are taking notes on your opinion on the game balance and pacing. We will improve this part in the next update(s).

Thanks for your patience!