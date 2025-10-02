Another update, this time tackling issues with saves getting corrupted (usually in case of power loss), zooming out after a hard prestige, gems limit, Warriors' crit damage, Hexgaze ability duration, and a lot of bugfixes.
Update v. 1.0.5
- Secure data saving and loading to prevent corrupted saves
- Keep a backup of the last save, plus create an additional backup every hour
- Game now checks for a backup before creating a new save file
- Always zoom out to the highest seen boss, even after a hard prestige
- Increase max gems that can be collected in Alchemist and Marketplace to 500 each (from 100)
- Change Alchemist gem offers to always be random (instead of the first few offers being determined beforehand)
- Add a tooltip after a hard prestige informing that items are still there
- Make the first Warrior move closer to the boss
- Reduce the volume and max pitch of the coins sound effect
- Update achievements progress only if the new value is higher than the previous one
- Hexgaze ability duration: 20s -> 10s
- Fixed the Warriors' base crit damage being 0. Now it is 150% as it should be (which means they are stronger now)
- Fixed detailed DPS displaying negative values after reaching massive numbers
- Fixed a few typos
- Fixed Ice Whip description: 2 -> 3 stacks (it was always applying 3)
- Fixed an issue with freeze stacks getting applied over their limit
- Rigged Dice description: Shiny -> Special Toad
We are taking notes on your opinion on the game balance and pacing. We will improve this part in the next update(s).
Thanks for your patience!
Changed files in this update