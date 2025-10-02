 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20225787 Edited 2 October 2025 – 16:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New tutorial modals added for "Terry Bomb," "Boga Switch," and "Gravity Flip." Find these in the game flow and the "How to Play" section.
- Default mouse sensitivity increased for keyboard + mouse players.
- Fixes in cutscenes for Episode 1: Firestorm

Changed files in this update

Depot 1141261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link