- New tutorial modals added for "Terry Bomb," "Boga Switch," and "Gravity Flip." Find these in the game flow and the "How to Play" section.
- Default mouse sensitivity increased for keyboard + mouse players.
- Fixes in cutscenes for Episode 1: Firestorm
v1.0.14: New Tutorial Modals and Improved Mouse Sensitivity
