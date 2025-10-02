 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20225694 Edited 2 October 2025 – 16:20:00 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug originating from Tower Group.

  • Fixed incorrect damage display of the Immolation skill on items.

  • Fixed wrong skin synchronization of H.O.U.N.D.

⚙️ System Updates

  • Adjusted the formula for enemy negative armor calculation.

⚔️ General Updates

  • Changed the basic attack of the following towers into Attack Trigger:

    • Red Demon

    • Keeper of the Celestial

  • Instant skills will always fully execute once casting has started.

🏰 Tower Updates

  • Keeper of the Celestial: in Book Opening state

    • Increased reset cooldown by 15%.

    • Using a skill or activating Attack Trigger will refresh the duration of the Book Opening state.

  • Battle Matriarch:

    • Reduced condition to transform into Colossus Blade: from [Strength > Intelligence × 2] to [Strength > Intelligence × 1.5].

    • Reduced condition to transform into Arcane Blade: from [Intelligence > Strength × 2] to [Intelligence > Strength × 1.5].

