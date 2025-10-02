🛠️ Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug originating from Tower Group.
Fixed incorrect damage display of the Immolation skill on items.
Fixed wrong skin synchronization of H.O.U.N.D.
⚙️ System Updates
Adjusted the formula for enemy negative armor calculation.
⚔️ General Updates
Changed the basic attack of the following towers into Attack Trigger:
Red Demon
Keeper of the Celestial
Instant skills will always fully execute once casting has started.
🏰 Tower Updates
Keeper of the Celestial: in Book Opening state
Increased reset cooldown by 15%.
Using a skill or activating Attack Trigger will refresh the duration of the Book Opening state.
Battle Matriarch:
Reduced condition to transform into Colossus Blade: from [Strength > Intelligence × 2] to [Strength > Intelligence × 1.5].
Reduced condition to transform into Arcane Blade: from [Intelligence > Strength × 2] to [Intelligence > Strength × 1.5].
