- Audio track volume now works when no fade in/out is used
- Small fixes to plugins
- Add clip volume and track volume as editable in track settings as well
- Fal AI plugin updates: qwen image edit, wan 2.5 images + edit + videos
KlingAi 2.5 turbo, seedream4 image + edit, seedvr video upscale
bytedance omnihuman
- When clipping audio, new file name is .wav and not the original
v1.3.33
