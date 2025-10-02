v1.3.33

- Audio track volume now works when no fade in/out is used

- Small fixes to plugins

- Add clip volume and track volume as editable in track settings as well

- Fal AI plugin updates: qwen image edit, wan 2.5 images + edit + videos

KlingAi 2.5 turbo, seedream4 image + edit, seedvr video upscale

bytedance omnihuman

- When clipping audio, new file name is .wav and not the original