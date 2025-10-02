An issue was reported where sometimes loading the game would lead to a black screen.
A player submitted their save file and I was able to solve the issue - turns out there was a minor reference error I had missed when adding the new camera mod.
This hot fix should solve it.
Thanks,
Vincent
Save/Load Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update