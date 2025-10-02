 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20225620 Edited 2 October 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An issue was reported where sometimes loading the game would lead to a black screen.

A player submitted their save file and I was able to solve the issue - turns out there was a minor reference error I had missed when adding the new camera mod.

This hot fix should solve it.

Thanks,
Vincent

