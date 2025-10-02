 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20225560 Edited 2 October 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everybody

In today's hotfix, we adress the following issues:

  • All achievements related to the Toy Store Level can now actually be achieved. If you already beat the Toy Store prior to this update, you should automatically receive the corresponding achievements the next time you launch UNHEIM

  • Twitch: The Spawn Slinker Channel Point Reward is now disabled in the Toy Store, for LORE REASONS ;)

  • Twitch: The Spawn Entity Channel Point Reward is now disabled when playing in Training difficulty

We hope you enjoy your time with UNHEIM and will be back for more!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2686111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link