In today's hotfix, we adress the following issues:
All achievements related to the Toy Store Level can now actually be achieved. If you already beat the Toy Store prior to this update, you should automatically receive the corresponding achievements the next time you launch UNHEIM
Twitch: The Spawn Slinker Channel Point Reward is now disabled in the Toy Store, for LORE REASONS ;)
Twitch: The Spawn Entity Channel Point Reward is now disabled when playing in Training difficulty
