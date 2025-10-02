Newly Added:

1. Due to incomplete Microsoft Edge functions for some users, which may cause failure to write save files, a temporary save function has been added (if a relevant prompt appears when saving and exiting, please go to the official Microsoft website to download the latest Edge for overwriting installation)

Fixed:

1. Fixed the issue where weapon attribute bonuses disappear after weapon recasting

2. Fixed the issue where multiple weapons remain on the field without being destroyed after weapon recasting

3. When monster coordinates are incorrect, a [Reset] button will appear; pressing it can resolve the issue (monster rules will be optimized later, temporary solution)

4. Fixed the health bonus issue when the ""Weapon - Nameless"" effect is triggered

5. Fixed the issue where weapon attribute bonuses disappear after weapon refinement

6. Fixed the issue where weapon attributes are lost when clicking weapon refinement without gold coins

7. Fixed the issue where the previous talents are still retained when returning to the initial interface to start a new game