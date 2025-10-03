 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20225460 Edited 3 October 2025 – 21:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
· Remix Mode - The Cyber Wardrill's Drone attacks are now affected by the Damage Received Scale
· Fixed the issue where it wasn’t possible to change the value of remix settings that had been previously applied.
· Fixed the issue where Unlocking the Javelin with the no cinematics open could block the player camera.
· The Auto Refill Health setting now works properly.
· Fixed typos in community items description.
· Fixed a display issue with the Investigation zone widget.
· Avoid the creation of save file if players enters and exist Remix mode repeatedly without applying settings
· Fixed an incorrect button icon in a tutorial pop up.
· Fixed the quest icon locations for “I take that back” quest sometimes appearing on incorrect map layers.

