7 October 2025 Build 20225416
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Pioneers!

Hello everyone, Today we’re reopening experimental with several changes, but the most important one of them is an optimization we’ve done a refactor of how we handle Spline Collision in-game, so now Conveyor Belts, Pipelines and Hypertubes should only have collision when a player is near them, this should also result in memory optimizations for bigger saves that use a lot of them.

This could potentially have unintended effects in both Singleplayer and Multiplayer/Dedicated Server so we wanted to release this in Experimental first to see if there’s anything we need to address before these changes come to the default version

If you notice any weird behaviour after this update, please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your feedback every day

See you all again soon <3


OPTIMIZATION
  • Refactored Spline Collision
    • This affects Conveyor Belts, Pipelines and Hypertubes

BUG FIXES
  • Fixed “Let’s see what’s out there” achievement did not work when playing in languages other than English
  • Fix for a specific crash when loading saves that contain Conveyor Belts built by blueprint auto-connect during 1.1 Experimental when it was not working correctly and have not been resaved since
  • Fixed null pointer crash when logging discrepancy between picked up items on client and server


STEAM DECK
  • Fixed controller support not working with the Server Manager
  • Verified support:
    • First time install now properly supports Steam Deck in-built controls during the first time setup elements (Microsoft Visual C++ Runtime)
    • Steam Deck built-in controls are now always usable and available even when an External Controller is connected



Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 20225416
Windows ApatoaCorp Content Depot 526871
Linux 64-bit Satisfactory Depot - Linux Depot 526872
