3 October 2025 Build 20225396 Edited 3 October 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everybody!

Thank you all for reporting feedback and issues, it's been incredibly helpful.

We're working on more gameplay related fixes but we've been very keen on making sure the game works for as many as possible.

Bug fixes

  • Reduced RAM consumption by a lot, which should help prevent crashes

  • Fixed the Esc/Pause menu not showing up from time to time

Note for Xbox Players

A patch containing the same fixes is on the way, just waiting to get it approved (hopefully today!). Should lead to fewer crashes on Series S and X.

Changed files in this update

