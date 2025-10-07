Fixed Bugs
Dungeon:
New Difficulty Feature: Fixed a bug causing incorrect enemy levels and verification errors after restarting a dungeon with active level scaling.
Magmaron Boss Fight in 17D2:
Players can no longer replace defeated heroes between the two phases of a boss fight.
Fixed a camera bug during phase 2 of the D2 boss fight that caused Fedgetron to appear incorrectly scaled after restarting.
The boss dungeon narrative will no longer trigger while auto-run mode is active.
Heroes:
Aphrodite: Fixed a bug that prevented Aphrodite's secondary ability from reviving allies.
Shakes & Ramgor: Fixed the missing skill icons.
Tower: Fixed an issue causing the Crystal Bore Tower's background to appear black.
Ads: Fixed an issue that prevented players from receiving ad rewards correctly after switching characters.
