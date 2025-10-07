 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20225181 Edited 7 October 2025 – 09:06:52 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed Bugs

  • Dungeon:

    • New Difficulty Feature: Fixed a bug causing incorrect enemy levels and verification errors after restarting a dungeon with active level scaling.

    • Magmaron Boss Fight in 17D2:

      • Players can no longer replace defeated heroes between the two phases of a boss fight.

      • Fixed a camera bug during phase 2 of the D2 boss fight that caused Fedgetron to appear incorrectly scaled after restarting.

    • The boss dungeon narrative will no longer trigger while auto-run mode is active.

  •  Heroes:

    • Aphrodite: Fixed a bug that prevented Aphrodite's secondary ability from reviving allies.

    • Shakes & Ramgor: Fixed the missing skill icons.

  • Tower: Fixed an issue causing the Crystal Bore Tower's background to appear black.

  • Ads: Fixed an issue that prevented players from receiving ad rewards correctly after switching characters.

