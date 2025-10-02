Updates:

Auto Imbuing available at Prestige level 1, Auto Imbuing will always pick the highest available item to craft, on level up auto Imbuing will restart ensuring you're always crafting the best item, this also works with the Lectern.

Changed Messaged to display in realtime, this will improve the game for players playing at fasters speeds.





Bug Fixes:

Fixed Firemakings instant craft chance this will now correctly work.