2 October 2025 Build 20225044 Edited 2 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
0.6.9c for "Can't Believe It's Already October"

NEW
-Prayers are 50% more respectful (bringing its own bugs)
-Others

CHANGED
-Some Lore and dialogues
-Labirinthean Love: The Pyramid and Petra saw some updates on their designs
-Babel's Stairs (first section)
-Old assets with new ones (part 3/?)
-Bigger crowd in a certain Echo
-Finished swapping all old glass panels with the new ones
-Babel's Garden's tree's colour(s)

MAJOR FIXES
-The ID of a puzzle
-An error that led to a labirinthean technology to not reset properly

MINOR FIXES
-Sound attenuation of the [wet sign]
-Some old crappy code

Yet to be done:
-Dialogues and books related to important side stories
-Revamp of The Library
-Continue updating Petra
-Small retouches to the Pyramid
-Finish up [M_a P_e]
-Wrap up [M_a M_h]
-Lock a minor feature behind an unlock
-Decide what to do with the current map/journal
-Squash bugs
-Feed the cat

Changed files in this update

Depot 3734211
  • Loading history…
