0.6.9c for "Can't Believe It's Already October"



NEW

-Prayers are 50% more respectful (bringing its own bugs)

-Others



CHANGED

-Some Lore and dialogues

-Labirinthean Love: The Pyramid and Petra saw some updates on their designs

-Babel's Stairs (first section)

-Old assets with new ones (part 3/?)

-Bigger crowd in a certain Echo

-Finished swapping all old glass panels with the new ones

-Babel's Garden's tree's colour(s)



MAJOR FIXES

-The ID of a puzzle

-An error that led to a labirinthean technology to not reset properly



MINOR FIXES

-Sound attenuation of the [wet sign]

-Some old crappy code



Yet to be done:

-Dialogues and books related to important side stories

-Revamp of The Library

-Continue updating Petra

-Small retouches to the Pyramid

-Finish up [M_a P_e]

-Wrap up [M_a M_h]

-Lock a minor feature behind an unlock

-Decide what to do with the current map/journal

-Squash bugs

-Feed the cat