*added the option to change to ultra wide screen on the main menu, I tested a bunch, but if anyone with wide screen plays and finds spots where something is out of view or the camera is acting funny just let me know

*grenades added, you can now find grenades hidden in some locations. (I am working on a new graphic for them in the pause menu, I know they look odd in the menu ATM)

*small bug fixes

*fixed Janet respawning in gas station after battle

*fixed up the look of the main menu to make it easier to see

*more fixes and chapters coming shortly

As always, if you have a chance to drop a review it always helps :)

Thanks

more soon

-Ash