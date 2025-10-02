Checkout the new halloween cosmetics!



Spooky lobby and shop decorations!



Groups can now be named in the editor.



Groups can now have physics and be grabbed and carried around.



Don't rely on weird quirks of the physics as we'll likely tweak some of the behavior over time.



Groups with physics are limited to 100 complexity per group and a maximum of 100 groups!



Animations and some block types are currently not supported inside a physics group.



Triggers can now be setup to only by triggered by groups with specific names.



Color blocks now have a checkbox to make them grabbable.



Fixed a bug causing the replay to break when beating a level again.



There cannot be more than 100 physics objects in a level



Physics objects are limited to a maximum of 100 complexity per object



Physics objects cannot be animated



Physics objects cannot contain breaking blocks



Physics objects do not collide with players



Physics objects don’t interact well with animated blocks, especially when they are moving fast



Passing physics objects between players feels laggy and can sometimes break the collision of the object (this is the worst-known problem, and we are working on it!)



Please be aware of these limitations and known issues, some of which we can hopefully be lifted over time: