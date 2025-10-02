 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20224934 Edited 2 October 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • Checkout the new halloween cosmetics!
  • Spooky lobby and shop decorations!
  • Groups can now be named in the editor.
  • Groups can now have physics and be grabbed and carried around.
  • Don't rely on weird quirks of the physics as we'll likely tweak some of the behavior over time.
  • Groups with physics are limited to 100 complexity per group and a maximum of 100 groups!
  • Animations and some block types are currently not supported inside a physics group.
  • Triggers can now be setup to only by triggered by groups with specific names.
  • Color blocks now have a checkbox to make them grabbable.
  • Fixed a bug causing the replay to break when beating a level again.


Please be aware of these limitations and known issues, some of which we can hopefully be lifted over time:
  • There cannot be more than 100 physics objects in a level
  • Physics objects are limited to a maximum of 100 complexity per object
  • Physics objects cannot be animated
  • Physics objects cannot contain breaking blocks
  • Physics objects do not collide with players
  • Physics objects don’t interact well with animated blocks, especially when they are moving fast
  • Passing physics objects between players feels laggy and can sometimes break the collision of the object (this is the worst-known problem, and we are working on it!)

