- Checkout the new halloween cosmetics!
- Spooky lobby and shop decorations!
- Groups can now be named in the editor.
- Groups can now have physics and be grabbed and carried around.
- Don't rely on weird quirks of the physics as we'll likely tweak some of the behavior over time.
- Groups with physics are limited to 100 complexity per group and a maximum of 100 groups!
- Animations and some block types are currently not supported inside a physics group.
- Triggers can now be setup to only by triggered by groups with specific names.
- Color blocks now have a checkbox to make them grabbable.
- Fixed a bug causing the replay to break when beating a level again.
Please be aware of these limitations and known issues, some of which we can hopefully be lifted over time:
- There cannot be more than 100 physics objects in a level
- Physics objects are limited to a maximum of 100 complexity per object
- Physics objects cannot be animated
- Physics objects cannot contain breaking blocks
- Physics objects do not collide with players
- Physics objects don’t interact well with animated blocks, especially when they are moving fast
- Passing physics objects between players feels laggy and can sometimes break the collision of the object (this is the worst-known problem, and we are working on it!)
Changed files in this update