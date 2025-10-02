 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20224853 Edited 2 October 2025 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix priority tiebreaks to favour the player instead of the enemy.
Fix star observers recipe acquiring to allow multiple in one go.
Fix star observers task locations.
Fix star observers task board card padding.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3992261
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3992262
  • Loading history…
