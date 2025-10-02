When buying products from wholesalers, hold CTRL and press + to add 5 items to the cart at once.



You can now pin locations on the map and see them on the screen.



A tutorial for character zoom and inventory controls has been added at game start.



Player icon now rotates according to the camera direction, making it easier to see which way you are facing.



In offline mode, the game now pauses when opening the Escape menu.



Shelf labels updated: not listed in orange, low stock in red.



Drone sound and range reduced; can now be adjusted via the SFX Volume setting.



The cart now updates correctly when entering wholesaler stores.



Automatic pricing inconsistencies for newly stocked items have been fixed.



Animation issues in the new day report have been resolved; losses are now shown in red.



When looking at the trash can, you are now shown which button you can use to grab it.



Hi Biztopians,We’re excited to bring you the latest update with new features, fixes, and improvements to enhance your experience. Check out what’s new below!Thank you for playing Biztopia!We hope you enjoy the new updates and improvements. Your feedback helps us make the game even better, so keep sharing your thoughts!