Add free camera mode (can be toggled off in settings, also disabled as part of the 'realism mode' features.) Default keybind: T



Add better single combat camera



Add open hoarding and stair hoardings as props



Tweak bastard sword animation set



Fix AI breaking during sally out battles



Fix player not falling when ladder is destroyed



Fix player voice pitch issues



Fix tournament arena colliding with custom castles



Fix Leiden castle hoarding opening pathfinding



Fix possible crash related to formation sound



Fix possible crash related to formation combat logic



