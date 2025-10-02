By steel and sorcery, rise!



It’s time for another update for Conquest Dark. In the last major update post, I apologized for the long gap between updates and set out to try smaller, more frequent releases. My initial goal was to release weekly updates, each bringing a new weapon, ability, or artifact, while simultaneously working on a new ritual level. However, this proved to be more work than I could handle, and I eventually had to pull back from those plans and instead fold the content into one larger update—this one.



I’ve also decided to remove the Supporter Pack from the roadmap for now. I’ll revisit it closer to 1.0, when the game is more ripe for it. Below is the updated roadmap, followed by the patch notes.





New Dark Ritual: Temple of Lykasteia

“Among the broken columns, Lykasteia, once general of the fallen sun goddess Aura, stands proud and unyielding in her devotion. Unknowing, she fights for a goddess who no longer hears her name, as a dark cosmic force bends her faith to its will.”



The Temple of Lykasteia brings Dark Rituals to the islands of Iliossia, with a new theme inspired by ancient Greece and bundled with theme-appropriate rewards. This level also introduces three new boss fights that are considerably more difficult than the previous ones, falling somewhere between the Azgoroth and Akka encounters, especially when fought with obelisk bonuses active.







New Minor Feature: Ability Master Levels

All abilities, including Weapon Sets, now have an 11th upgrade level called the Master Level. This is a costly upgrade that adds a small local stat bonus to the ability, aimed at players who have reached resource caps and want more things to upgrade.



Developer Comment: More resource sinks are planned for the future, but this one was quick and simple to add for players who want a little extra progression. Players who don’t enjoy grinding can safely ignore the minimal bonuses granted by the Master Level.







New Weapon Sets, Abilities, Artifacts and More

New Weapon Set: Xiphos and Golden Buckler

New Armor Set: Iliossian Light Armor

New Unique Item: Footwraps of False Prophecy (Ancient Boots)

New Passive Ability: Exploit Weakness

New Artifact: Golden Feather of Larinyx

New Obelisk: Obelisk of the Surging Tides

New Stat: Artifact Damage - Increases the damage of artifacts that deal direct damage. Does not affect other artifact properties.

New Stat: Reflected Damage to Elites - Increases reflected damage against elites and bosses, works as a separate multiplier over Damage Reflected on Block.



UI

Adjusted some Game Guide entries to be more understandable.



Audio

Added four new music tracks to the game.



Balance Changes

Stats

Resistance Piercing Chance base value increased from 10% to 15%.

Events

Aura's Gift Event kills now register when the player stands inside the ring, rather than enemies needing to die inside it.

Aura's Gift Event area has been slightly reduced.

Aura's Gift Event now requires twice as many kills to complete.

Rituals

The Obsidian Bulwark enemy health scaling increased from 50% to 75%.

Enemies

Senukhet the Undying’s immunity shield cooldown (the time it takes the shield to activate again) now resets if any special minion dies while the shield is down.

Armor

Gauntlets of the Obsidian Guard bonus stat Damage Reflected on Block changed to Reflected Damage to Elites.

Oathbreaker's Boots Passive Ability Damage bonus reduced from from 750% to 500%.

Sunblessed Set exceptional bonus stat Chance to Burn with Solar Damage replaced with Reflected Damage to Elites stat.

Zordolf Set 2-set bonus increased from from 500% to 1000%

Zarakesh Set 3-set bonus replaced with Artifact Power (Proc Chance bonus has been moved to the new Iliossia set.)

Zarakesh Set exceptional bonus stat Projectile Pierce Amount replaced with Artifact Damage stat.

Weapon Sets, Abilities and Artifacts

Oathbringer damage reduced from 150% to 100%.

Oathbringer energy generated per hit reduced from 15 to 12.

Crest of the Lightbringer proc chance reduced from 50% to 25% and healing doned increased from 10% to 25%.



Bug Fixes