 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20224416 Edited 2 October 2025 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Like any good game, this one had a few bugs on release. Fortunately, they weren't too bad and none of them were game breaking.

Changes
  • Fixed an issue where the player could rename the patch while watering or shoveling and then typing 'A' or 'D' in the name would also move them.
  • Fixed an issue where the watering can and shovel would switch back to facing forwards in the middle of planting a seed.
  • Fixed a tiny UI issue where there would be a border around the darkened background of the renaming UI.
  • Fixed an issue where the jukebox was haunted and when you interacted with it, it would change songs at the wrong time. The haunt has been relocated to a residency at a club in Manaheim where it happily plays to wizards and witches with no sense of timing. Music in the garden should now finish playing properly.


Thanks to those that played the game live on launch. You helped me find these edge cases and fix them :)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3763381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link