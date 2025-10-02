Fixed an issue where the player could rename the patch while watering or shoveling and then typing 'A' or 'D' in the name would also move them.



Fixed an issue where the watering can and shovel would switch back to facing forwards in the middle of planting a seed.



Fixed a tiny UI issue where there would be a border around the darkened background of the renaming UI.



Fixed an issue where the jukebox was haunted and when you interacted with it, it would change songs at the wrong time. The haunt has been relocated to a residency at a club in Manaheim where it happily plays to wizards and witches with no sense of timing. Music in the garden should now finish playing properly.



Like any good game, this one had a few bugs on release. Fortunately, they weren't too bad and none of them were game breaking.Thanks to those that played the game live on launch. You helped me find these edge cases and fix them :)