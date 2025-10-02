- Fixed lighting in new Pipe Organ level
- Added [REDACTED] to new Pipe Organ level
- Fixed reloading pre-abyss saves eating artifacts.
- Fixed duping artifact spears through revives.
- Fixed (Hopefully) games played through proton upgrading saves incorrectly.
- Lowered mass speed in Roach Run
- Changed Sacrifices trades, you can no longer get multiple perks from one altar.
White Knuckle Beta 0.5i
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3195791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update