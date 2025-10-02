 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20224371 Edited 2 October 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed lighting in new Pipe Organ level
  • Added [REDACTED] to new Pipe Organ level
  • Fixed reloading pre-abyss saves eating artifacts.
  • Fixed duping artifact spears through revives.
  • Fixed (Hopefully) games played through proton upgrading saves incorrectly.
  • Lowered mass speed in Roach Run
  • Changed Sacrifices trades, you can no longer get multiple perks from one altar.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3195791
