Hi everyone! I've got something fun for you this update, introducing Limb Loss!

I've discovered I've been using the wrong part of Steam for writing my update notes, so now my updates should look a little snazzier and I can upload gifs and such directly instead of using imgur (which has decided not to work for UK peeps anymore) so hopefully things will look a bit better from here on out.

So, on with the update!

Zombies can now have their arms removed when they take damage, from either being shot or melee'd. I'm planning on having this have an effect on the zombie's melee chances, lowering it the more they get damaged. I'll have options in the virus settings so players can adjust the odds of this happening depending on the type of zombie.

I also want humans to be effected by this damage eventually, though I think this will be more wounded limbs rather than severed ones.

It also adds a nice bit of visual variety among the zombies + corpses that I'd like to expand upon. Perhaps slight differences in height, etc. Let me know what you want to see added in this regard. I also want to have the severed limbs drop on the floor and be visible in a future update.

Thanks for playing as always and see you in the next update!