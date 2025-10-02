 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20224341
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Just a quick patch that addresses some critical systems in the game and expands player options:

  • Captain Williams no longer reacts to the terrorist explosion if he’s dead

  • Fixed being unable to loot Captain Williams after killing him

  • Fixed the 'Talk' prompt staying on Captain Williams after his death

  • Fixed Sera Thorne’s skeletal physics

  • Fixed an issue where Sera Thorne would not recognise the player as an enemy if aligned against the Enlightened

  • Fixed coding issues with the Raven’s leader not giving the player their keypass

  • Added an alternative way to resolve the New Haven decision if the leader dies


- debdev

