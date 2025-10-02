Hi everyone! Just a quick patch that addresses some critical systems in the game and expands player options:

Captain Williams no longer reacts to the terrorist explosion if he’s dead

Fixed being unable to loot Captain Williams after killing him

Fixed the 'Talk' prompt staying on Captain Williams after his death

Fixed Sera Thorne’s skeletal physics

Fixed an issue where Sera Thorne would not recognise the player as an enemy if aligned against the Enlightened

Fixed coding issues with the Raven’s leader not giving the player their keypass