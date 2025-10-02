Hi everyone! Just a quick patch that addresses some critical systems in the game and expands player options:
Captain Williams no longer reacts to the terrorist explosion if he’s dead
Fixed being unable to loot Captain Williams after killing him
Fixed the 'Talk' prompt staying on Captain Williams after his death
Fixed Sera Thorne’s skeletal physics
Fixed an issue where Sera Thorne would not recognise the player as an enemy if aligned against the Enlightened
Fixed coding issues with the Raven’s leader not giving the player their keypass
Added an alternative way to resolve the New Haven decision if the leader dies
- debdev
