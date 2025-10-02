🛠 Patch Notes:

Added virtual keyboard for text fields when playing with a controller



Improved lighting in the underground garage and reduced light reflections



Fixed the appearance of wall corners in the underground garage



Fixed overlapping textures in the underground garage



Improved the crusher model in the junkyard



New Update Coming Tomorrow!

Dear Car Dealers, tomorrow we’re introducing a new feature! New client challenges will appear in the game. From reputation level 8, you’ll receive a new type of email with vehicle orders. Emails will be time-limited, and if you accept a job, you’ll have a limited time to deliver the vehicle to the client. Clients will require specific models, colors, and strict technical and visual standards.Will you take on the challenge and meet the clients’ expectations?In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:Don’t forget to add our first announced game expansion -- to your