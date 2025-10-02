Back again with more improvements!

After a couple of weeks' break to give our other games some much-needed attention, and for our programmer to take some time off work to give himself some much-needed attention, we're back with another update addressing bugs and feature requests all taken on board from you, our amazing community!

We still have Dark Mode and Performance Issues as a high priority from your reporting, so don't worry, you are being heard, and these will be coming in due course! 💖

Coloring Voxels V1.6.3 Patch Notes

New Features

You can now press " F " to focus the camera and reset it to the default view.

New Hide Worlds Setting (Defaulted to None) - This slider lets you hide completed worlds from the main menu if you have completed them. Like in Coloring Pixels, it also supports various levels of New Game+ + for those completionists out there!

Selecting a colour with the number keys now supports selecting the Eraser by either entering 00 or shift + 0.

Selecting a colour with the number keys now dynamically changes the number of digits required based on the number of colours in the level . Numbers over 99 are now supported (creating a third digit to enter), and levels with fewer than 10 colours only require 1 number to be entered and don't need a leading 0.

Added support for the Norwegian (Bokmål) language! - A huge thank you to our community translators who made this possible ❤️

Bug Fixes and Misc

Fixed a bug where uncompleted layers would not render properly if you switched to a higher layer.,

Sliders in the settings screen now cover the full width of the UI. This makes readability much easier for some localisations and allows better precision when using them.,

Fixed a bug where the new game plus popup would overrun in some languages.,

If you have toggle click enabled and decide to click and hold for a whole layer, completing the layer will no longer make you click again.,

Entering a colour with the number keys is now more responsive, so you don't have to wait for the box to time out before beginning to enter the next number. This change will hopefully make the feature much easier to use and the game faster to play.,

Updated Patreon list on Credits page.,



