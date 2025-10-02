NEW CONTENT ADDED

Bounty Hunt Added

This feature is unlocked by completing a quest automatically accepted after finishing one Exploration on Hard difficulty or higher.

Field Bosses appear in Exploration fields, and most bosses will emerge in multiple areas fitting their concept, not just one location.

Bosses are weaker than 'Dragons' and have clear advantages and disadvantages, requiring careful Party Composition to counter them.

Field Bosses can only be defeated by accepting a Bounty Hunt Commission, and three Bounties will appear at a time.

6 types of Unique Gear and 2 types of Skillbooks tailored to specific boss characteristics have been added.

Unique Gear can be crafted using Gear Materials dropped by Field Bosses.

When a Field Boss appears, Monsters within a 2-cell radius vanish. If a Player enters the 2-cell radius, the boss becomes [Alerted], and if the Player gets close, the boss immediately [Immobilizes] them, preventing movement.

Completing at least one Field Boss Bounty grants an additional Reward (Gold, Experience), and completing all Bounties increases the total Reward amount (Rewards can only be obtained once).

Earning points in Exploration allows you to receive new Field Boss Bounties.

A brief explanation of the boss is displayed for those encountering a Field Boss for the first time.

Field Bosses drop Essence, Scrolls, Common Materials, and Auxiliary Materials at a lower rate than Dragons.

FEATURES ADDED AND MODIFIED

Information Improvement

Mini-map

Mini-map images have been replaced with actual Field images.

Hovering over a Mini-map icon displays a Tooltip, and 'clicking' an Exploration Zone confirms the information.

Fixed Resource information is now displayed on the Mini-map.

Enemy Information

Clicking an enemy on the Combat Preparation screen displays the Information screen for Monsters that have been previously defeated.

Upon reaching Monster Information Level 1, Ability and Trait information can now be viewed.

Items dropped by the Monster in combat are displayed regardless of the Monster Information Level or acquisition status.

Auxiliary Material

The existing Gear Materials have been changed to Auxiliary Materials and will be used in a wider range of applications in the future.

An Upgrade has been added to Racial Skills, displaying the dropping Monster in the Gear Crafting Material Tooltip.

Miscellaneous

Basic information for each Class has been added, displaying fundamental Playstyle and Pros/Cons.

Items

Gear

9 types of Trinkets have been added for Tanks and Healers.

The issue where the scaling of the Chalice of Sacrifice and Corrupted Font of Restoration Gear was applied too low has been fixed, and they will now only apply Bleeding and Curse Status Effects.

The activation mechanism for the Flail of Successive Blows and Heavy Hitter Gear skills has been changed.

Runes

The 'Storm' Rune has been added, providing a continuous effect over 4 intervals for 3 seconds in a 1-cell area (7 cells). The effect per interval is 30% to 40% of the total effect. Contained status effects are applied with a 25% chance.

To improve the effectiveness of Area Skills, the damage reduction for Runes that use Area Skills has been removed and replaced with a Cooldown.

Runes that grant Heal, Shield, Undying, and Reflect Status Effects can now also be Affixed to Attack Skillbooks, applying the effect to the caster upon Skill use.

The duration of some Runes that grant Status Effects has been slightly increased.

The effect of Charge, Pounce, and Pull Runes has been changed to activate at the start of combat.

Consumables

A 'Blank Scroll' item, used to craft 'Innate Trait' Scrolls, has been added and can be acquired from [Traveling Merchant], [Exploration Zone Bookcases], [Mimic], [Exploration Zone Dragon's Spoils], and [Field Boss].

An item that [Grants] 'Innate Traits' has been added. Can only be acquired by crafting at the Dragon Hunter's Workshop.

An item that [Removes] 'Innate Traits' has been added.

The effect amount of Purple Mushroom has been changed from 0-1 to 1-2.

Dragons

Upon winning a Dragon battle, only basic drop items will appear, and Gear Materials will no longer be dropped.

The [Dragon's Spoils] event placed after winning a Dragon battle will now contain Gear items, Essences, and Scrolls (excluding Scrolls that grant Innate Traits).

Dragon Hunter's Forge

The 'Fusion Chamber' in the Dragon Hunter's Forge allows the crafting of Dragon's Breath Crystal and Scrolls that can grant the 'Innate Trait' Scroll.

The 'Extraction Workshop' has been added to the Dragon Hunter's Forge. You can remove an Affix from Affixed Gear and receive the Affix Material back with a 33% chance, or spend Gold to receive it back with a 100% chance.



Combat Improvements

'A target who provided healing, shield, or a positive Status Effect to the Kill Contributor within 4 seconds' is now included as a Kill Contributor.

Enemy Ability has been added to combat initiated via the 'Rite of Suffering'.

The Corruption Status (which reduces healing) has been changed to also reduce the Lifesteal amount.

When a [Gear Material] item drops from a Monster on [Hard] difficulty or higher, an additional probability check allows for the chance to acquire up to 2 more (up to 3 total).

Enemies now possess Runes that better match their combat concept.

Miscellaneous / Bug Fixes

Some Monsters with low spawn frequency will now appear more often.

The quantity of Field Events in areas other than the starting area has been increased by approximately 25%.

Some bugs have been fixed.

NEXT UPDATE?

Hello, developer here.

First, I want to apologize for not providing the update related to [Factions] as previously mentioned. Since the benefits provided by each [Faction] are expected to require many new systems that were not present before, we refined the plan while working on this update. We felt it was right to prioritize creating things that were highly requested, which led to this specific update.

The next update will include the addition of [Factions] and a new [Combat Type] (Ambush Combat), a Skillbook type that is currently missing, and an update related to [Traits].

Thank you as always for playing the game, and please feel free to report any bugs or suggestions.