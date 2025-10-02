 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20224160 Edited 2 October 2025 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

10 terrifyingly fun new models are now available in Color-A-Cube! 🦇🧛

Get ready to color, scare, and share your spookiest creations this Spooky season!

The Horror pack is upon us, accompanied by new weekly VOX models there is something spooky to color for everyone!

we are also excited to introduce custom backgrounds and Soundtracks on a pack and model basis. We are rolling this update out for the horror pack and might add this feature to previously released packs over time. Keep an eye out for our discord and the community chat for some unique content and contests 👉 https://discord.com/invite/X9Y37VNPEq

Included Models & Voxel Counts:
🛏️ Monster Under Bed - 1464 Voxels
🧸 Voodoo Doll - 1047 Voxels
🐵 Monkey Toy - 856 Voxels
🕯️ Summoning Circle - 1385 Voxels
🍸 Bloody Mary - 1664 Voxels
⭕ Ouija Board - 4104 Voxels
🏠 Haunted House - 6723 Voxels
💀 Gravestone - 10009 Voxels
🤡 Clown Head - 1179 Voxels
🦋 Mothman - 1086 Voxels


Bring your horrors to life and share them with the coven (a.k.a. the community).

