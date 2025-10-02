Hi Crafters!

Oak here. We've been getting some reports of savegames becoming corrupted, and have now a fix for you! If you have had trouble loading your saves lately, make sure to update and that you're on version 3.6.1-1.1.43 (visible on the bottom right of your screen).

If this is still giving you trouble, do let us know!

In addition, we added some very slight tutorialization for Endless Mode when you first start it and adjusted the difficulty curve, so you will not get as complex or material-heavy commissions as fast.

Also! Do note that it's AUTUMN SALE TIME, meaning that we're on a nice -20% discount, while Death and Taxes is at -85% off. And I guess this is also a good place to remind y'all that we do have a Bundle with both of those games!

We're still working on some optimization improvements, so stay tuned for a bigger update soon as well! I'll make another post once we get closer to that, too ^_^

Stay crafty!

-Oak