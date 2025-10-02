- Fixed an error on resuming a session that prevented the state of the game being correctly set
- Fixed an error checking for some fake-outs, causing the game to soft lock (e.g. during transitions through doors)
Build 0.1.2025.10.2 hotfix patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Depot 1724031
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 1724032
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update