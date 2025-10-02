 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20223843 Edited 2 October 2025 – 14:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an error on resuming a session that prevented the state of the game being correctly set
  • Fixed an error checking for some fake-outs, causing the game to soft lock (e.g. during transitions through doors)

