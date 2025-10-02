1. 添加了新的炼器材料——紫龙木，青霄铁和星辰玉，用于高等级的法器突破。这三种材料可以在18层及以上的高层幽冥渊中战胜妖王获得。
2. 修复了妖王征讨中无法正确发放饰品奖励的问题。
3. 鉴于之前法术对真元消耗过高，将法术的真元消耗整体下调30%。
4. 修复了锻造阁饰品品质无法正确显示，以及熔炉中无法正确筛选饰品品质的问题。
5. 修复了一个幽冥渊中地图无法正确显示的问题。
收下吧，这才是我最后的波纹！昨天是倒数第二个！
不行了，我明天要休息了，头发已掉光2333
10.2 补丁更新日志
Update notes via Steam Community
