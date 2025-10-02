It's been a while! I hope you have been doing great. Today's patch comes with a small fix that will give full support for AZERTY and other non QWERTY keyboards. As always, if you have any issues, bugs or feedback in particular, please let me know.
Have fun! :)
Update notes for v1.06
