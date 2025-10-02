 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20223723
Update notes via Steam Community
It's been a while! I hope you have been doing great. Today's patch comes with a small fix that will give full support for AZERTY and other non QWERTY keyboards. As always, if you have any issues, bugs or feedback in particular, please let me know.
Have fun! :)

