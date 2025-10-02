Welcome Commanders to the latest playtest!

We've been hard at work since our September playtest, bringing you new enhancements, features and fixes.

This playtest will run from October 2-5 @ 11 AM ET. If you don't have a steam key for this playtest, get one now by visiting arbo.xyz

✅ Jump in through your Steam Library

✅ Earn rewards by referring friends

✅ Wishlist ARBO to stay updated

New Features

New Starter Experience: Updated tutorial incursion, Initiations !

Expert Mode for Incursion: The Shrouded Infiltrator , awarding a brand-new collectible Protocol Card type: Holomotion – Ethereal Mantle .

Referral System: Invite your friends to ARBO: Arena Tactics and earn rewards together. Receive the Holomotion – Holoprojection Protocol after your first referral.

Updated AI for Prompt Battler mode, making matches faster and more responsive.

Future of Auto Battlers

In this playtest, you can experience our take on the future of auto-battlers. Our team LOVES strategy games, but we're tired of people telling us this is niche category. We have invested so much of our time and love into creating what we consider is a "love letter" to the strategy genre, and we hope you all see that in the depth of the mechanics, even in this early release.



In this release, you will experience major enhancements to our opinion on where auto battlers are going and how we can introduce deep strategy games to the masses. For those who love deck building and collecting cards, you can now build amazing decks with combo ideas, and get into a game to see an AI battle it out with your creation. Fancy yourself a strategist but prefer to delegate? Share your analysis or battle plans in real-time to affect the outcome of a game.



Those of you who love strategy games will likely engage in the Tactical Mode, but if you have a friend who doesn't play strategy games, but loves collectibles and deckbuilding, we hope you'll share that we have a mode for them too!

Known Bugs