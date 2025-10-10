October marks a huge milestone for MachineGames as the studio celebrates their 15th anniversary! To celebrate the occasion, they’re adding some community requested features to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™ in a brand-new Anniversary Update. The Anniversary Update will be available on October 10 on Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5.

Read on for a deeper breakdown of the update’s highlights and how to access the new content, plus a look at the full patch notes.

ANNIVERSARY UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS

New Game+

The highly-anticipated New Game+ mode is coming to the game! With the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC, now is the perfect time to jump back into the game and experience the story all over again.

How It Works: Once you’ve completed the main story, New Game+ will be available right from the main menu. Select a Game Slot containing a completed playthrough of the story and you’ll be taken to the New Game+ set up menu. (Because you’ll be significantly stronger this time around, we recommend bumping your difficulty up. You can adjust this during the New Game+ setup.)

What Carries Over: Jump back into the adventure with all your collected and unlocked Adventure Books, plus any unspent Adventure Points, local currency, and Medicine Bottles from your previous playthrough.

A New Reward: Complete the story in New Game+ and unlock a brand-new ending sequence after the credits!

Cairo Outfit

Looking to cool off in the sweltering heat of Gizeh or the humid temples of Sukhothai? With the Anniversary Update, all players can unlock a free new Indy outfit inspired by his classic, jacket-free Cairo look in “Raiders of the Lost Ark™.” To don this “cooler” look, visit the Outfit tab in the Options menu. This outfit can be worn by Indy whenever he isn’t wearing a disguise, unless the level requires a special outfit, such as in Marshall College or Nepal.

The Cairo outfit is just the beginning! Keep an eye out for even more outfits rolling out in the coming months.

Voice Language Select

The third major addition coming in the Anniversary Update is Voice Language Select. Now, you can mix and match any of the nine available voice languages with any of the fourteen text languages. Prefer to hear the original English performances with subtitles in your native language? Want to try a new combination? The choice is yours.

To change the language settings, go to the Audio tab in the Options menu and scroll down to Language settings. There you can choose your preferred languages for Text and VO. After choosing the new settings, additional files may need to be downloaded in the background. A message will pop up telling you when the files have been downloaded. Your changes will take effect after starting a new level or if you restart from a checkpoint.

Note: In the Steam version of the game, only the Text language option is set in-game. You will need to select the VO language in the game properties in the Steam client.

FULL PATCH NOTES

Other Features

The Xbox Series X and S release now features a Power Saving mode. By default, the GPU will spin down with it is not being fully tasked. In addition, there is a Power Saving option in the Video section of the Options menu. When you activate this, the game will enter a power saving mode if you leave your controller idle for some time; resolution will lower and frame rate will be limited. As soon as you move the controller again the game will exit the power saving state.

We’re looking to add this future to other platforms in the future.

In anticipation of the upcoming release of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, we’ve added detection of those handhelds, and the game will automatically set suitable video quality settings for better performance.

General Fixes

Fixed an issue where enemies might linger in their “stumble” animation if you punched them while they’re breaking out of your grab.

Fixed an issue where pushing a grabbed enemy into a tight space could leave the enemy detached from Indy but still in the “grabbed” animation state.

Fixed an issue with a specific “finisher” animation where the camera would clip through Indy’s arms.

Fixed an issue where you could enter wall squeezes while downed and using the “Lucky Hat” ability that resulted in you standing up and unable to progress properly.

Fixed an issue that could cause a control-lock if restarting a checkpoint during the middle of a save.

Fixed an issue where using the “push” button to open “disguise doors” could prevent you from being able to walk through the door.

Fixed an issue where, if you left a level while holding an inventory item, it would be stuck to your hands when revisiting the level

Missions & Quests

DLC

Fixed another issue that might cause pipes to be placed incorrectly during the Gladiator puzzle.

Fixed the animation of the blackshirt being dropped from the bridge near the entrance to the Gladiator puzzle.

Fixed many minor graphical glitches through the whole story.

Peru

Fixed an issue where audio was missing in the Main Menu if you quit the game during the opening cutscene.

Gizeh

Fixed an issue where the clothes of certain villager NPCs would not animate when the character moved.

Sukhothai

Fixed an issue that might cause the boat engine sounds to never stop when you arrive at the rebel village at night.

Iraq

Fixed an issue where skipping the cinematic where Indy frees Gina might result in the Siren sounds to never stop.

UI

The price of guides and books now show correctly when inspecting them from one of the vendors.

PC Specific Fixes

Fixed an issue where binding the interact/use key to be the same as the “buy” button from vendors, it could prevent you from buying items.

Fixed an issue where setting Reflections to the lowest quality made certain objects look completely black.

Localization