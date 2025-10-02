Play your way - new climbing options & checkpoints!
This update adds two highly requested features and improves accessibility for new players while keeping the original hardcore climbing challenge fully intact.
New Features:
Checkpoints (Optional) - Toggle ON/OFF when starting a New Game. When ON, you’ll respawn at your last checkpoint instead of the mountain base.
Twin Hammers - Play with two smaller hammers, one in each hand. Easier to control than the original Heavy Hammer. Selectable in the Hammer dropdown at the start of a New Game.
Left / Right Heavy Hammer Option - The Heavy Hammer can now be explicitly chosen for the left or right hand in the New Game Hammer dropdown. The Settings menu option previously called "Hands" has been renamed to "Hammer" for clarity.
Gameplay Notes:
Hammer style and checkpoint settings are locked in once you start a game. To change them, start a New Game.
Heavy Hammer players can still swap hands mid-game via the "Hammer" setting.
Stats, personal best times, clears, and unlocked hammer skins are tracked separately for Twin Hammers and Heavy Hammer playstyles.
Fixes:
Reduced visual lag/stutter on moving boxes.
The UI is now fully visible when underwater.
Minor optimizations and polish.
