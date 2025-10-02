Play your way - new climbing options & checkpoints!

This update adds two highly requested features and improves accessibility for new players while keeping the original hardcore climbing challenge fully intact.

New Features:

Checkpoints (Optional) - Toggle ON/OFF when starting a New Game. When ON, you’ll respawn at your last checkpoint instead of the mountain base.

Twin Hammers - Play with two smaller hammers, one in each hand. Easier to control than the original Heavy Hammer. Selectable in the Hammer dropdown at the start of a New Game.