Balance/Additions
- Added option to purchase Cores (Meta Progression Currency) in shops for a very high price
- Hacked bombers now have increased speed, actually making them a threat to enemies
- Improvements to Notice Board interactions
- Added hover and click sounds to notice board
- Adde language selection top options (currently just english but we are cooking something here)
Bugfixes
- Fixed bug that would allow players to continue a run after dying
- Fixed various small issues with hacking outlines
- Fixed issue where bosses would end up with permanent outline hit flash when broken
- Fixed issue that prevented double resources to show when they are coming in the UI
- Fixed issue where bunker would not give a wagon after being hacked
- Fixed small issues with gambler and trader locations
