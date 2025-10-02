 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20223416
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance/Additions

  • Added option to purchase Cores (Meta Progression Currency) in shops for a very high price
  • Hacked bombers now have increased speed, actually making them a threat to enemies
  • Improvements to Notice Board interactions
  • Added hover and click sounds to notice board
  • Adde language selection top options (currently just english but we are cooking something here)


Bugfixes

  • Fixed bug that would allow players to continue a run after dying
  • Fixed various small issues with hacking outlines
  • Fixed issue where bosses would end up with permanent outline hit flash when broken
  • Fixed issue that prevented double resources to show when they are coming in the UI
  • Fixed issue where bunker would not give a wagon after being hacked
  • Fixed small issues with gambler and trader locations

Changed files in this update

