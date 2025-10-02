Along with another substantive list of improvements to both Single & Multiplayer, the new AMS2 update is accompanied by the release of the Lamborghini Dream Pack Pt2, bringing four more distinct but equally iconic V12 machines from the prestigious Italian brand - Lamborghini Miura SV, Lamborghini Diablo SV-R, Lamborghini Murcielago R-GT and the brand new Lamborghini Revuelto.

Each of these cars offers a completely unique driving experience relative not only to each other, but to every other car in the game - a true V12 treat for every sim racing enthusiast!

As is tradition for AMS2, the new DLC content will have a free trial period for all users to check it out, but this should only last for 24h this time so don´t sit it out!

Users who for whatever reason encounter issues with the new V1.6.8 or who might have an imminent league race to run may still remain on the previous V1.6.7.2 by right-clicking on AMS2 in the Steam library -> Properties -> Beta and selecting the previousbuild branch.

IMPORTANT : The current build has an issue with Nurburgring 2020 layouts causing the game to freeze while loading them - we will be hotfixing this ASAP, in the meantime please avoid loading any of the Nurburgring 2020 layouts (Nurburgring 2025 layouts unnafected by this isse).

Important Note Regarding Car Setups:



By default, AMS2 V1.6.8 disables the autoloading of both user-made and autosaved setups when loading a new event; this means that car setups will be always reverted to their factory defaults when you load a new track (you can still manually load your saved setups from the setup screen).



Autoloading has been at the root of a few long-standing bugs (such as some setup variables occasionally loading incorrectly or lingering on from a previously selected car into a new event, sometimes without the user even realizing it); this creates obvious problems for which definitive fixes on what is a particularly convoluted area of the codebase are still proving elusive. The alternative solution for the time being has been to disable the function altogether so user always is ensured the car is reset to its original factory state upon session load - this also dispenses with the need to reset setup whenever a car receives a setup-impacting physics update.

Users willing to risk the occasional hiccup in the autoloading system in order to keep its convenience will find an option to switch it back on from the Gameplay menu.



V1.6.7.2->V1.6.8.0 CHANGELOG



CONTENT



Lamborghini Dream Pack Pt2 DLC



Added Lamborghini Miura SV to Vintage Cars class

Added Lamborghini Diablo SV-R to Diablo Super Trofeo class

Added Lamborghini Revuelto to Hypercars class

Added Lamborghini Murcielago R-GT to GT1 2005 class



GENERAL



Added option to disable car setup autoloading (disabled by default)

Fixed several issues and inconsistencies with the extra time for the remaining participants to finish the race in multiplayer, such as an issue where the extra time could be very different for each user

Fixed vehicle reset timeout not being reset between sessions

Fixed a issue where the race session wouldn't end if every player retired without finishing in multiplayer

Display the abandoned lap number next to retired/DNF/DQ participants instead of a gap on the race final-results page in multiplayer

Fixed logic issue with applying cockpit exposure from last loaded vehicle to all other vehicles in session

Massively optimized the CPU impact of LOD Fades



UI & HUD



Fixed pit limiter controller input messaging being active when the vehicle has no limiter installed

Fixed incorrect Le Mans 24Hr grid size shown in UI

Fixed various minor localization errors

TC Vintage Cars Tier 1 & 2 rebranded to Vintage Cars Tier 1 & 2



PHYSICS



Revised vintage all-weather tire treads

Revised thermodynamic effects of being below optimal temperature for all slick tires

Revised BMW 2002 Turbo & Corvette C3 physics

GTE / GT3 (both gens) / GT Open: Revised aerodynamics, driveline & chassis for all models, improving differential response & correcting minor polar moment of inertia & unsprung mass inconstiencies; BoP pass for both GT3 classes

Revised diffuser stall properties for all cars featuring the device, correcting some inconsistencies & slightly increasing stall factor upon heavy bottoming

Revised front suspension of F-Vee (both gens) & Fuscas to better simulate torsion resistance provided by leaf springs

Mclaren F1 LM: Revised aerodynamics



AI



Adjusted AI Aggression setting impact on AI care with human rivals; critical scalars (fixing reversed effect from higher aggression settings); track corridor scaling

General adjustments to AI corner exit & braking points

General adjustments to AI dynamic track corridors to minimise AI cars from stepping off-road mid corner

Various adjustments to AI performance & racecraft in ovals for classes with dedicated oval variants

Various layout-specific adjustments for AI blue flag, overtaking & dynamic corridor scalars for all Grade 1 & 2 tracks

Minor global adjustment to how much the AI cars slow down under blue flags and how far behind the car behind is before it begins getting out of the way for GTE, GT3 (both gens), GT4, Stock V8s, Super V8, Lambo Super Trofeo, Porsche Cup

Increased baseline distance from which AI in faster formula cars start moving out of the racing line when under blue flag

AI Calibration pass for F-V10 (both gens), F-Reiza, F-Ultimate (both gens) when AI is running intermediates / wets / extremes on a drying track

F-V10: Calibrated AI wet track launch performance

Curvelo: Improved AI line thru the short cut esses in Short layout where it often would hit the wall

Watkins Glen: Adjusted the grid box locations for improved AI standing starts



AUDIO



Fixed wind sound disappearing in monitor view when viewing opponents onboard cameras

Adjusted tire scrub and skid sound for BMW 2002, Chevrolet Corvette C3.



TRACKS



Azure: Fixed issue causing LOD settings to be ignored on some objects; Fixed some zfighting buildings; LOD optimization for some buildings, TSO, and billboard crowds

Curitiba: Move start trigger to the road markin

Road America: Fixed a collision wall alignment at the T10 bridge

Added support for 48-car grids at Jacarepagua & Gateway Ovals

Fontana: Updated tracksdie cameras to 4-lap cycles for both modern & historical oval layouts



VEHICLES

