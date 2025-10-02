 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20223239
Prison Miner Day 1 Patch


Fixes:
Fixed escape not closing menus / opening the pause menu
Fixed various errors when using the anvil and enchanter
Hair no longer clips above an object when the player is behind
Fixed not being able to move through / behind the rank-up building in mines

Addition:
Added a chat box / log when using commands showing messages / errors from the most recent usages

