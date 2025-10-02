 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20223187 Edited 2 October 2025 – 14:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! 🌟

This is Ann, one of the programmers on the Hot Dawgs Studio team.

We just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has wishlisted, played, and left a review on the game so far! We could have never imagined getting over 50 wishlists for our summer studies project! 🎉

As a sign of gratitude, we’re releasing a new patch for Scaredy Cat! We’ve listened to all of the feedback you’ve given us and tried to fix everything that bothered you.

Improvements & Adjustments

  • Added a sign in the City to better indicate where to go.

  • Adjusted hue and lighting in the City and Ghost Festival for a more consistent look.

  • Added fog effects to the Labyrinth for atmosphere.

  • Dialogs were added for entering the Labyrinth and getting the monocle.

  • Parkour was re-worked: movement is now limited to left/right + jumping and sprinting, with branch placement adjusted for easier gameplay.

  • Adjusted UI visibility and unified dialog colors with the overall UI style.

  • Added a hatless sprite for Assyla.

  • Added new sounds to the log cutscene.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed missing Mousie icon.

  • Fixed names in credits.

  • Fixed sound volume inconsistencies.

  • Fixed continue button issue.

  • Fixed respawn point in the Labyrinth.

  • Fixed textures and transparency issues.

  • Fixed foliage rendering.

  • Fixed silhouettes when objects are behind others.

  • Fixed blue shadows rendering issue.

Thank you for playing and for all your feedback! 💜

- Ann, 02.10.2025

