Hi everyone! 🌟

This is Ann, one of the programmers on the Hot Dawgs Studio team.

We just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has wishlisted, played, and left a review on the game so far! We could have never imagined getting over 50 wishlists for our summer studies project! 🎉

As a sign of gratitude, we’re releasing a new patch for Scaredy Cat! We’ve listened to all of the feedback you’ve given us and tried to fix everything that bothered you.

Improvements & Adjustments

Added a sign in the City to better indicate where to go.

Adjusted hue and lighting in the City and Ghost Festival for a more consistent look.

Added fog effects to the Labyrinth for atmosphere.

Dialogs were added for entering the Labyrinth and getting the monocle .

Parkour was re-worked : movement is now limited to left/right + jumping and sprinting, with branch placement adjusted for easier gameplay.

Adjusted UI visibility and unified dialog colors with the overall UI style.

Added a hatless sprite for Assyla.

Added new sounds to the log cutscene.

Bug Fixes

Fixed missing Mousie icon .

Fixed names in credits .

Fixed sound volume inconsistencies.

Fixed continue button issue.

Fixed respawn point in the Labyrinth.

Fixed textures and transparency issues.

Fixed foliage rendering.

Fixed silhouettes when objects are behind others.

Fixed blue shadows rendering issue.

Thank you for playing and for all your feedback! 💜

- Ann, 02.10.2025