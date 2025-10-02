 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20223176 Edited 2 October 2025 – 13:26:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed issue where, during the tutorial, if using the mouse, controller selection would enable and prevent progress

-Fixed issue where canvas positioning of some tooltips was using a destroyed canvas, causing them not to appear

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3457932
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link