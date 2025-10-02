 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20223143
Version
UI: 2.55
Start11Config.exe: 2.5.5.4

Changes
  • Resolves an issue with bad info in some control panel shortcuts (e.g. "Turn Windows features on and off").
  • Fixes an issue with taskbar thumbnail popups being far left on secondary displays.
  • Tweaks right-click on some files in S11 to reduce the impact of a background check that determines taskbar pin status.
  • Fixes an issue with pinning an item to the taskbar resulting in a lower-than-expected resolution icon.
  • Tweaks taskbar thumbnail positioning to prevent it appearing too far left.
  • Fixes issue with Cloudflare Warp and vertical taskbars.
  • Fixes issue with shutdown menu in Win10 style showing different results depending on arrow key vs click/Enter.
  • Tweaks thumbnail handling, especially on mixed DPI setups.
  • Fix for non-clickable screen areas caused by the thumbnail window.
  • New option: auto-hide taskbars only hide when a window overlaps them (topmost window per display).
  • Added "RDP" as a search alias for Remote Desktop.
  • Added support for "--" in search strings to pass as command-line arguments (works only with some apps).
  • Added new command line for Start11Config:
    Start11Config RELOADSETTINGS — applies registry key changes manually.
  • Performance improvements to general drawing and animations.
  • Fix for older icons showing boxes around them.
  • Tweak that may help WhatsApp notification badges.
  • Fix for taskbar areas accumulating "screen dirt."
  • Fix for DisplayFusion secondary taskbars not showing correctly.
  • Resolves issue with shadows on menus being inverted.
  • Resolves WhatsApp message notification issues.
  • Support for registry key S11_OnlyShowSignout, which makes "Sign Out" the only power menu option.
    Location: \HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Stardock\Start8\Start8.ini\Start8
  • Fix to a thread leak and memory leak when opening locations as menus.
  • Fix for custom start button image size when resizing a vertical taskbar and on Win10.
  • Fix for fullscreen animations painting twice on Insider builds.
  • Tweaks universal icon loading to be quicker.
    – Resolves some Steam game icons being too small.
    – Stretches low-res icons properly for larger sizes.
  • Fix for switching virtual desktops causing unwanted taskbar changes (non-max/max settings).
  • Wheel mouse can now scroll vertical taskbars when full.
  • Resizing a vertical taskbar now correctly recenters items.
  • Possible fix for non-clickable desktop areas for some users.
  • Position of thumbnail previews on vertical taskbars tweaked: less overlap, may go slightly off-screen but remain usable.
  • Small tweak to tab image loading to reduce max memory usage during load.
  • Sub-menus for folders now show under "Computer" and "Documents" links.
  • Fix for performance issues with large menus.
  • Fix for closing Start menu with mouse causing it to reopen if cursor moves between mouse down and up.
  • Fix for mouseover indicator in Win10 style menus.
  • Fix for Spotify taskbar icon bug.
  • Fix for right-clicking left of the Start button on secondary taskbar when centered + enhanced taskbar enabled.
  • Translation updates.

