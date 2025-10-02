UI: 2.55
Start11Config.exe: 2.5.5.4
Changes
- Resolves an issue with bad info in some control panel shortcuts (e.g. "Turn Windows features on and off").
- Fixes an issue with taskbar thumbnail popups being far left on secondary displays.
- Tweaks right-click on some files in S11 to reduce the impact of a background check that determines taskbar pin status.
- Fixes an issue with pinning an item to the taskbar resulting in a lower-than-expected resolution icon.
- Tweaks taskbar thumbnail positioning to prevent it appearing too far left.
- Fixes issue with Cloudflare Warp and vertical taskbars.
- Fixes issue with shutdown menu in Win10 style showing different results depending on arrow key vs click/Enter.
- Tweaks thumbnail handling, especially on mixed DPI setups.
- Fix for non-clickable screen areas caused by the thumbnail window.
- New option: auto-hide taskbars only hide when a window overlaps them (topmost window per display).
- Added "RDP" as a search alias for Remote Desktop.
- Added support for "--" in search strings to pass as command-line arguments (works only with some apps).
- Added new command line for Start11Config:
Start11Config RELOADSETTINGS — applies registry key changes manually.
- Performance improvements to general drawing and animations.
- Fix for older icons showing boxes around them.
- Tweak that may help WhatsApp notification badges.
- Fix for taskbar areas accumulating "screen dirt."
- Fix for DisplayFusion secondary taskbars not showing correctly.
- Resolves issue with shadows on menus being inverted.
- Resolves WhatsApp message notification issues.
- Support for registry key S11_OnlyShowSignout, which makes "Sign Out" the only power menu option.
Location:
\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Stardock\Start8\Start8.ini\Start8
- Fix to a thread leak and memory leak when opening locations as menus.
- Fix for custom start button image size when resizing a vertical taskbar and on Win10.
- Fix for fullscreen animations painting twice on Insider builds.
- Tweaks universal icon loading to be quicker.
– Resolves some Steam game icons being too small.
– Stretches low-res icons properly for larger sizes.
- Fix for switching virtual desktops causing unwanted taskbar changes (non-max/max settings).
- Wheel mouse can now scroll vertical taskbars when full.
- Resizing a vertical taskbar now correctly recenters items.
- Possible fix for non-clickable desktop areas for some users.
- Position of thumbnail previews on vertical taskbars tweaked: less overlap, may go slightly off-screen but remain usable.
- Small tweak to tab image loading to reduce max memory usage during load.
- Sub-menus for folders now show under "Computer" and "Documents" links.
- Fix for performance issues with large menus.
- Fix for closing Start menu with mouse causing it to reopen if cursor moves between mouse down and up.
- Fix for mouseover indicator in Win10 style menus.
- Fix for Spotify taskbar icon bug.
- Fix for right-clicking left of the Start button on secondary taskbar when centered + enhanced taskbar enabled.
- Translation updates.
