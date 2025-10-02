Hey, Junkers! 🥪🌍

We’ve just released a fresh hotfix that fine-tunes the new hunger mechanic, adds some helpful starting items, and fixes several translation issues (big thanks to FERNZ! 🙏). Plus, we’ve extended stamina duration to give you more time before running out of energy. ⚡

This update makes the early game smoother and more friendly, while still keeping the fun challenges intact.

Full Hotfix Details

Check out the fixes below: 👇

Added a message informing about the possibility of shopping in the store and the new hunger system when taking out the fridge as a tool

Added 3 free products to the fridge at the start of the game to help players get familiar with the mechanic

Blocked the ability to use the Unstack button when standing inside a container at the very beginning of the game before starting Quests

Fixed reported translation errors in Russian for NPC names that give tasks (Thx FERNZ!)

Extend the stamina duration process by 10 minutes.

We’re getting a ton of feedback from you — thank you so much for that! Below are some of the latest changes and fixes — there’s actually much more going on, but we don’t log everything because, frankly, we’re rushing to keep updates coming often.

Thanks so much for your support and help in developing the game — you are the best Junkmen we know!

Massive junkyard hugs from your favorite rust whisperer —

Junkman Adrian 😎🛠️💛

