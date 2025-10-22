 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20223120 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

<THE GOOD OLD DAYS> is now available!

To celebrate the official launch of <THE GOOD OLD DAYS>, a teenage Metroidvania adventure that recalls the 'good old days' of 19XX, we're offering a 10% discount for two weeks.
So, get it now!

You play as Sean, a boy who must pay off his father's debt before the deadline.
To clear the game, you must rescue your three captive friends and collect money through various methods.
Find hidden cash, win the lottery, play mini-games, or take down villains—any method is fair game. Explore every corner of Arostia to achieve your goal!

Play <THE GOOD OLD DAYS> right now!

